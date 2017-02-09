College of Engineering Ambassadors named for 2017

The Kansas State University College of Engineering has announced the selection of 36 students for membership in the Engineering Ambassadors organization.

Engineering Ambassadors are current College of Engineering students chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador is required to have completed the Engineering College Leadership, Understanding and Education, or CLUE, program to be considered for the organization.

Students with strong academic and leadership records are eligible for membership, and are selected based on review of application and personal interviews conducted b y current members of the organization.

Craig Wanklyn, assistant dean for the College of Engineering and faculty adviser for the organization, announced the following members for 2017:

Westin Shehi, freshman in computer science, Abilene; Carter Fritze, freshman in general engineering, Andover; Derek Sharp, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Chanute; Hayley Spellman, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Emporia; and Dylan Darter, freshman in industrial engineering, Garden City.

From Greater Kansas City: Samuel Burdolski, freshman in architectural engineering, Anna Christenson, sophomore in industrial engineering, and Logan Green, sophomore in chemical engineering, all from Lenexa; Andrew Buyle, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Samuel Fruth, freshman in computer engineering, and Ryley Schools, freshman in architectural engineering, all from Olathe; Samuel Clark, freshman in mechanical engineering, Logan Coates, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Nicholas Fowler, freshman in mechanical engineering, Nathan McClain, freshman in computer science, and Daniel Staudenmaier, freshman in architectural engineering, all from Overland Park; Cody Deas, sophomore in electrical engineering, Timothy McCormick, sophomore in electrical engineering, and Jessica Stanton, sophomore in biological systems engineering, all from Shawnee; and William Carter, freshman in computer science, Stilwell.

Cody Price, freshman in industrial engineering, Rush Center; Blake Medley, freshman in mechanical engineering, and Caleb Sutton, freshman in mechanical engineering, both from Topeka; Chloe Albin, freshman in chemical engineering, and Trey Schmidt, freshman in computer engineering, both from Wamego; Kathryn Collins, freshman in industrial engineering, Phillip Hoang, freshman in mechanical engineering, and Caitlyn White, freshman in general engineering, all from Wichita; and Brett Holloway, freshman in construction science and management, Yates Center.

From out of state:

John Augustine, sophomore in industrial engineering, Plainview, Minnesota.

From Missouri: Abby Kerber, freshman in mechanical engineering, Blue Springs; Andrew Loenen, freshman in computer science, Lee’s Summit; and Maximilian Roper, sophomore in architectural engineering, Platte City.