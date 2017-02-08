Suspect charged with murder; Kan. officer he drove over critical, improving

SEDGWICK COUNTY -The police officer hit by a stolen SUV driven by a fleeing suspect remains in critical condition at a Wichita Hospital, according to Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston during the online media briefing Wednesday morning.

“He is doing a lot better than he was on Tuesday,” said Livingston. “He has a lot of injuries to overcome but his family is with him. We are not releasing his name.”

The family and Wichita Police thanked the public for their show of support during the difficult time.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and a known suspect with various felony warrants was located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer fired one round.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says the shot did not hit either the suspect or vehicle.

Police gave chase for several blocks, and the suspect ran into a business. Justin Terrazas, 31, was taken into custody by an officer and his canine partner.

The Sedgwick County Jail Roster lists Terrazas and the charge of first- degree murder.

No other suspects are being sought.