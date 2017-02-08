The Soldier and Family Assistance Center Helping Hand Award was recently presented to Mr. Bryan Peraz and Mr. Juss Apodaca.

For the period May 2011 through October 2016, restaurant managers Mr. Perez and Mr. Apodaca provided more than 1,000 complimentary lunches at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers and Cox Brothers Barbeque to injured, ill and wounded Soldiers of the Fort Riley Warrior Transition Battalion.

Their collective efforts have had a direct and positive impact on the community re-integration and resiliency of the Soldiers. This random act of kindness has touched the hearts and lives of those who have transitioned through the WTB and helped to inspire and improve their spirit, morale and transitioning hopes.

Their selfless service reflects great credit upon the SFAC, Warrior Transition Battalion, and the United States Army.