Shakespeare Extravaganza Coming to Manhattan

In February and March, the Manhattan Public Library will partner with the K-State English Department to bring a series of modern Shakespeare events to the Manhattan community. All of the programs are planned, performed, and executed by K-State students as part of the grant for the Shakespeare’s First Folio project. The public is welcome and tickets a re not required for any of the events.

Film Screening

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14

Manhattan Public Library

Watch an award-winning film on the big screen in full surround, while you contemplate the history of young Shakespeare and who may have served as his muse. A student-led discussion will follow.



Vinegar Girl Discussion

6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15

Manhattan Public Library

Discuss Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl—a delightful retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, updated to current times. Familiarity with the original play is not necessary to participate. Copies of Tyler’s book are on reserve at Hale Library and Manhattan Public Library and may be checked out before or after the event.

“Shakespeare and the Military”

6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1

Manhattan Public Library

Students will lead a discussion based on video clips and passages from Shakespeare’s works. Special emphasis will be placed on text from the war play Henry V. Prior knowledge of Shakespeare’s plays is not required for participation.

Nutshell

6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15

Manhattan Public Library

Explore the dark comedy of Ian McEwan’s Nutshell. This suspenseful and comedic spinoff of Hamlet, casts Hamlet as a fetus overhearing the plans to murder his father.

“Still Dreaming”

6:30 p.m., Friday, March 10

Meadowlark Retirement home

Watch the documentary film “Still Dreaming,” then join the discussion about an amateur, retirement home production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Shakespeare Now” Undergraduate Interdisciplinary Research Symposium

Saturday, April 22

KSU and Hale Library,

Teaching interdisciplinary knowledge, early literature, and culture.

Shakespeare Display

Saturday. April 22

Hale Library

Student Posters/Display, roundtables, and presentations.

To check out the books and learn more about the event series, visit the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue or Hale Library on the K-State Campus. Information is also available through the K-State Department of English website at https://www.k-state.edu/english/.