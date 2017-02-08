Riley County Arrests February 8

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on February 7, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Officers listed Inga Sloan as the victim when she reported that a camper and bus she had in storage were damaged in January. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Gavonn Fondall, 37, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 7, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Fondall was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 2 counts of theft, a Riley County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check, and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Fondall’s total bond was set at $6,750.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Mark Burghart, 50, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 7, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Burghart was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Burghart’s bond was set at $15,000.00. Burghart was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 2400 block of Woodway Dr. on February 7, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Zachary Porter, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when Joyce Porter, Zachary’s wife, reported his 2015 Scion FRS had been taken sometime between 9:00 PM on February 6, 2017 and 3:40 PM on February 7, 2017. Joyce reported that the vehicle had approximately $14,000.00 worth of military gear stored in it, bringing the total loss associated with this case to approximately $40,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Laramie St. on February 7, 2017 at approximately 10:50 PM. Officers listed April Kemp, 32, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her residence and took a TV, computer, and various other items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,435.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.