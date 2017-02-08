Parks and Recreation recognized by state association

Manhattan Parks and Recreation brought home three awards from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association state conference last week in Manhattan.



Kelly Cook was recognized as the aquatic professional of the year for his work with Manhattan’s waterparks. Cook has been with the City of Manhattan since 2012.

Chad Pape was recognized as one of two distinguished volunteers from across the state. Pape directs the Manhattan Youth Choir each semester and assists with the annual summer youth musical coordinated through Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

Little Apple Paddle was recognized as an innovative recreation program. The annual summer event grew from 101 participants in 2015 to 256 participants in 2016. It is organized by Special Events Supervisor Ryan McKee of Manhattan Parks and Recreation in coordination with Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tuttle Creek State Park.

“These awards highlight just some of the outstanding work our staff, volunteers and partners are doing to provide recreation opportunities for Manhattan residents,” said Eddie Eastes, director of Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

The Kansas Recreation and Park Association is a statewide professional organization representing the parks, recreation and leisure industry.