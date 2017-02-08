Kansas State University students earn fall 2016 degrees, graduation honors

More than 1,600 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2016. The graduates hail from 86 Kansas counties, 40 states and 41 countries.

Degrees earned include more than 1,250 bachelor’s degrees, more than 215 master’s degrees, more than 50 doctorates and five associate degrees. Some students earned multiple degrees.

Of the university’s newest graduates, 206 also earned graduation honors for their outstanding academic work.

Earning summa cum laude, the university’s top graduation honor, were 57 students with an academic average of 3.95 or higher; 76 students graduated magna cum laude with an academic average of 3.85 to 3.949; and 73 students graduated cum laude with an academic average of 3.750 to 3.848.