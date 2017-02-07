Riley County Arrests February 7

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Austen Doyal, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. on February 6, 2017 at approximately 10:20 AM. Doyal was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Doyal’s total bond was set at $12,000.00. Doyal was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Bluemont Ave. on February 6, 2017 at approximately 1:10 PM. Officers listed Cale Rogers, 18, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his white Pontiac passenger car sometime between 7:00 PM on February 4, 2017 and noon on February 5, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

