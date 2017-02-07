Kan. woman facing charge of trafficking contraband into jail

NESS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ness County are investigating a suspect on drug charges and have made an arrest.

Amira Wilhelm, 19, LaCrosse, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, and Ford County warrants, according to a social media report.

The Ness County Attorney is considering charges in connection with the arrest.

She has a previous drug conviction from 2015 in Ford County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.