Kan. officer hospitalized after run over by fleeing suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Wichita police officer remains in critical condition following surgery after being hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and a known suspect with various felony warrants was located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer fired one round.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says the shot did not hit either the suspect or vehicle.

Police gave chase for several blocks, and the suspect ran into a business. He was taken into custody by an officer and his canine partner.

No other suspects are being sought.

The injured officer is a 25-year-veteran of the department.

