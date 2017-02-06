Tower of Power brings soulful sounds to Kansas State University

Tower of Power, the horn-powered rhythm and blues group, will be at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of the McCain Performance Series.



Since 1968, Tower of Power has delivered its unique brand of music to fans, appearing before sold-out crowds as it tours the world each year. The band’s leader and founding member, Emilio Castillo, has labeled the group’s sound as “urban soul music.”

The band’s recent releases include its “40th Anniversary Concert: The Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco” album and the remastered “Hipper Than Hip,” that was tucked away in the Warner Brothers vault since 1974. Other hits include “So Very Hard to Go,” “You’re Still a Young Man” and “Soul With a Capital S.”

Tickets for Tower of Power are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.