Sound Issue at High School Bowling Tournament Results in Inspiring Performance

A sound system malfunction at a Monday afternoon bowling tournament between Manhattan, Junction City, Seaman, and Sacred Heart became an inspiring event in a matter of minutes.



Prior to the tournament at Little Apple Lanes, the bowling alley’s PA system produced no sound during the national anthem.

What happened next caught everyone by surprise.

“We were having audio trouble and everyone was standing there for about five minutes,” said electronic service technician Mike Torrans. “Shortly after that the girls just started singing our national anthem.”

It started in just a small section, but in no time at all, the words of our national anthem resonated loudly throughout the building.

“They started singing at lanes one through ten and then it just took over,” Torrans said.”It was inspiring and impressive to see a younger generation step up like that and sing the national anthem and take pride in doing it.”

According to the girls, things happened spontaneously , and the idea to go ahead and sing simply came up at the last second.

“I thought it was weird, so I was like, why don’t we just sing it,” said Emily Willi, a junior at Manhattan High School. “So the Junction City girls and Manhattan girls got together and said, ‘Let’s all sing on three,'”

Their spur of the moment performance went better than expected.

“The fact that these kids knew all the words and had the initiative to do this in the first place was really special,” said Torrans. “Not only did they know all the words, but they sounded great too!”