PIPPIN coming to McCain

The high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical PIPPIN is coming to McCain today at 7:30! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of “Wicked,” PIPPIN w ill lift you up and leave you smiling. This unforgettable new production is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Hailed as “an eye-popping, jaw-dropping extravaganza” (NY1), it’s unlike anything you have ever seen! Come experience PIPPIN, one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. PIPPIN is noted for many Broadway standards including “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Glory,” “No Time at All,” “Morning Glow” and “Love Song.”

Parent Advisory: May be inappropriate for children 8 and under.