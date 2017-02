WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is being questioned in a deadly Wichita shooting that police say appeared to stem from a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The shooting happened Sunday inside a vehicle just west of downtown.

Sgt. Joe Kennedy said a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Kennedy says a woman was taken to be interviewed by detectives shortly after police arrived.

Kennedy says police were interviewing several witnesses.