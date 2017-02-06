Despite Kan. protests, controversial Ed pick DeVos will be confirmed

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Pence says the Trump administration is “very confident” she will take up her Cabinet post soon.

On Friday, Kansas Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran voted for DeVos.

On Saturday protesters held demonstrations outside Moran’s office in Olathe and Wichita. Additional protests were also planned Monday.

Despite serious concerns about DeVos’ nomination, Moran said she reassured him.

“Ms. DeVos confirmed to me that there will be no federally-mandated voucher program in the state of Kansas. She reassured me that the state, local districts and school boards will retain their important role in administering our schools and determining our students’ curriculum.

Senator Roberts said welcomed the opportunity to work with DeVos to ensure Kansans can make their own decisions about the best way to improve education, free from federal interference.

“I am confident she is the right person for the job.”

Last week, two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they would vote against DeVos’ nomination, citing concerns from parents and teachers. Their opposition set up a 50-50 tie in the Senate if all Democrats vote against her and no other Republicans dissent. Pence would be the tie-breaker.

DeVos has faced fierce criticism from labor unions for her promotion of school choice. Democrats and teachers’ organizations also accuse her of seeking to dismantle public education.