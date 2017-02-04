Kansas man charged with deadly shooting, child endangerment

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

KMBC-TV reports that Johnson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Collins Smith of Prairie Village with first-degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Authorities say officers responding to a reported armed disturbance Thursday in Overland Park found 28-year-old Anthony Shuster shot to death in an apartment.

Investigators say an unidentified woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the alleged attack.

Court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney.