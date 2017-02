Still working on the perfect Valentines Day gift? All the supplies you need to will be available to create the perfect Valentines for friends and loved ones Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. There will also be snacks to fuel your creativity!

The workshop will run from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. and cost is $5 or $2.50 for military families.

Reservations are not required, but children must be accompanied by an adult.