Student organization hosting 5K to honor fallen Wildcat

Wildcat Warriors, an official student organization, will host the third annual Wildcat Warrior 5K, to bolster moral, give back to military heroes and raise awareness about our program within the community. The race will be at 9:30 a.m. April 22. The course is mostly flat and takes runners by all of K-State’s Manhattan campus military memorials as well as the current ROTC detachment building.

This year, the Wildcat Warriors will honor a fallen Wildcat and Airman, Capt. William Grimm. Grimm was the only K-State graduate who died in action during the First Gulf War when his AC-130 gunship was shot down 26 years ago while protecting U.S. marines from Iraqi forces.

All proceeds from this year’s Wildcat Warrior 5K will be donated to the improvement and maintenance of Capt. Grimm’s memorial on the K-State campus. It is our mission to honor his legacy and to ensure that his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Wildcat Warriors invite K-Staters and the surrounding community to support the effort to honor Capt. William Grimm, by participating in this 5K event. Individual registration costs are $30 per person or four-person teams for $25 per person. For those who want something great for the kids or just a little less intense, the 1-mile Fun Run registration is just $15 per person. Registration is available online.

If you live too far away from K-State, don’t want to run, or have a conflict on race day, you can still donate to this worthy cause by signing up as a ghost runner. To ghost run, simply sign up for the 5K as if you were going to run. The Wildcat Warriors sincerely appreciate your support.

Wildcat Warriors is comprised of K-State students who are pursuing a commission in the Armed Forces through campus programs. The group’s organizational goals include promoting esprit de corps amongst cadets and enhancement of understanding of the Air Force ROTC program through community outreach.