Science Road Show coming to K-State

Science Road Show, an Osher Lifelong Learning special come-and-go event, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Meadowlark Hills Community Room, 2121 Mea dowlark Road. The event is free for all ages and provides hands-on, tabletop science activities, some led by Sunset Zoo’s science communication fellows, to engage visitors.

Come learn about this exciting Sunset Zoo program, which focuses on connecting scientific research with communities. K-State graduate students apply for the fellowship with the zoo, work on a wide range of research projects and develop hands-on educational activities.

Connecting Scientific Research with Communities, Sunset Zoo’s science communication fellowship, is a growing network of certified researchers, professionals, graduate students and post-graduate students working together to connect the community to science and elevate the understanding of science-related work taking place in the region.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Kansas has teamed up with Kansas State University to bring to the Manhattan area innovative learning opportunities that promote lifelong learning in the community. The program in Manhattan is coordinated by UFM Community Learning Center.

Although there is no charge for this event, participants are asked to register like any other event. To enroll, call KU Osher toll-free 877-404-5823 or 785-864-5823 or apply on the Osher Lifelong Learning website