Riley County Arrests February 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. on February 2, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Officers listed Glenn Wilson, 42, of Manhattan and Clayton Wilson, 16, of Manhattan as victims when Clayton reported that his black iPhone 6 Plus was taken during class by an unknown suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $80 0.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to propety in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on February 2, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Officers listed Andrew Donovan, 24, of Manhattan, as a victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged his 2012 Nissan passenger car by scratching the paint. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Keith Smith, 19, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Thirteenth St. in Ogden, Kansas on February 2, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Smith was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Smith was also arrested for possession of opiates, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith’s total bond was set at $11,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at the Riley County Police Department. Officers listed the City of Manhattan as the victim when a suspect damaged the drywall in a jail cell. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Robert Barnes, 39, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 2, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM. Barnes was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Barnes’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of College Ave. on February 2, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Officers listed Jyvanni Thibodeaux, 21, as the victim when she reported that between April 4, 2016 and June 16, 2016, an unknown suspect took several miscellaneous items from her residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $525.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Shawn Eckard, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Limey Pl. on February 2, 2017 at approximately 10:25 PM. Eckard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while under the influence. Eckard’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

