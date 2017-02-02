Register now for the 22nd Annual Dog ‘n Jog Race!

Registration is now open for the 22nd Annual Dog ‘n Jog Race on April 2nd from 12-4pm. It’s a 5K, 10K, and 1.5K family run held at the K-state Veterinary Health Center where your dog is welcome to join in on the run!

Everyone is also invited to come and enjoy the fair surrounding the race, which will feature food trucks, silent auction, local businesses, and plenty of fun give-aways for you and your pup.

All proceeds from the event benefit KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Washington, KS that raises, trains, and provides guide dogs, service dogs, and facility dogs to individuals in need.