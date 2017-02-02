$3,000 presented to Manhattan Emergency Shelter

After generously raising money to give back to the community, a $3,000 check was presented on Thursday to Manhattan Emergency Shelter from Premier Chiropractic.

“We are extremely grateful for the support and monetary donation from Premier Chiropractic,” said Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Amy Odgers. “Their generous donation will help us house and support homeless men, women, and families in the area. In 2016, we were able to provide shilter for over 500 residents, and 115 of those residents were children.”

Premier Chiropractic says the money was raised in roughly three months.