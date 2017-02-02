NFL players, cheerleaders, others to visit Fort Riley

Fort Riley and Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division will host a tour Friday for several guests affiliated with the National Football League.

Visitors include:

– Madison Kristofferson, Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader

– Ashley Morris, Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader

– Coach Andre Coleman, Kansas State University and NFL Chargers (1994-96), Seahawks (1997) and

Steelers (1997-98)

– James “Jimmy” Wilkerson, NFL Chiefs (2003-2007), Buccaneers (2008-2009) and Saints (2010)

– Ben Troupe, NFL Titans (2004-2007), Buccaneers (2008) and Raiders (2008)

– Tyree Washington, Olympian

– Donovan Carter, HBO actor who plays Vernon Littelfield on “Ballers”

The guests will stop by several facilities on post and learn about the unmanned aerial vehicle program and interact with Soldiers, while experiencing state-of-the-art aviation training facilities.