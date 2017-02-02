Kansas Works Job Fair coming to Manhattan

Kansas Works is gearing up to host a spring job fair in Manhattan at the Holiday Inn at the Campus.

Around 50-55 employers are expected to be on hand including USO.

The job fair will be held on March 9th from 2:30-6:30 p.m. with the first half hour being dedicated to active duty military and veterans, family and spouses.

This year Kansas Works is partnering with Manhattan Area Technical College. Students at MATC will also be included to attend the first 30 minutes to meet with employers specifically coming for their programs.