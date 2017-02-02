Former Kan. high school coach charged with child sex crime

BARTON COUNTY – A former Kansas high school coach has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

On Thursday, officials filed a complaint with the Barton County District Court charging Todd Eric Kaiser.

In June of 2016, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Kaiser and used a search warrant for electronic media.

Police then arrested Kaiser and he posted a $50,000.00 surety bond, which remains in effect.

Kaiser was employed by USD 428 as Eisenhower Elementary School’s Physical Education instructor. Kaiser also served as the head coach for the Great Bend High School cross country and track and field teams.

He is expected to make a first court appearance on March 6.

Amy Mellor will prosecute the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.