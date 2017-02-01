Vehicle fire under investigation

At 2:56 a.m. on Tuesday morning January 31, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department’s Engine 5 was dispatched to report of a car fire on Ledge Stone Drive. Upon arrival, the crew found a passenger vehicle on fire approximately 100 feet off the end of Ledg e Stone Drive. The crew of Engine 5 was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac G5, was a total loss with estimated damage of $4,500.00. The vehicle was unoccupied and the cause of the fire is suspected to be arson. Investigators with Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department are investigating the fire.

Officers listed Ryan Brooks, 29, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that his Pontiac G5 had been stolen by an unknown suspect. Brooks told investigators that he had a Bow Tech Bow and a Quick Silver metal detector, along with approximately $800.00 worth of silver in the vehicle. Officers found the bow and metal detector destroyed inside the vehicle, but did not locate the silver. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,950.00.