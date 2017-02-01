Police look for suspect who robbed 92-year-old Kan. woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a robbery and asking the public to help them find a suspect.

Just before 2 p.m. on January 23, a 92-year-old female victim was robbed while seated inside of her vehicle at 2618 E. 21st Street in Wichita, according to social media report from police.

A surveillance camera caught the suspect standing on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect is described as a black female approximately 5’4″ tall.

The suspect sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown liquid and took her purse.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a darker blue sedan.

If you have any information, please call the Robbery section of the WPD at 268-4362, or you can call

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111 and you will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.