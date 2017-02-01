Police investigate after student brings gun to Kan. middle school

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating after a student brought a gun to Truesdell Middle School, 2464, South Glen in Wichita on Tuesday.

There were no threats made against any student or staff and no one was hurt, according to communication from Principal Terrell Davis to parents and staff.

Another student reported the gun to staff early afternoon on Tuesday, according to Susan Arensman with USD 259. School staff then contacted Wichita Police.

Davis thanked the student who reported it to the staff. “Our students know about “see something, say something. I appreciate the trust our students have to tell our staff to keep everyone safe,” he wrote.

The student received appropriate disciplinary action, according to Davis.

No additional details were released.