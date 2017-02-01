Office of Undergraduate Research & Creative Inquiry selects spring grant recipients

Several Kansas State University students are getting a boost with their undergraduate research efforts through a spring semester 2017 Research Award or Travel Grant from the university’s Office of Undergraduate Research & Creative Inquiry.

The awards and grants, for up to $1,000, support travel associated with research, such as attending or presenting at a conference, or for assistance with a research project.

The following students are recipients of a Research Award or Travel Grant from the Office of Undergraduate Research & Creative Inquiry:



Bridgett Kelly, senior in elementary education, Effingham, Research Award; Stephanie Goering, senior in vocal music education, Ellinwood, Travel Grant; MaRyka Smith, Hoyt, senior in animal sciences and industry, Travel Grant; Logan Caywood, senior in vocal music education, Travel Grant, and Garrett Wilkinson, senior in nutritional sciences and microbiology, Research Award, both from Hutchinson; Samantha White, senior in apparel and textile design, Leavenworth, Research Award; Madelin Greer, senior in psychological sciences, Lenexa, Travel Grant; Carrie Carlson, senior in food sciences and industry, Lincolnville, Research Award; Alicia Jackson, senior in music education, Longford, Travel Grant.

From Manhattan: Kaitlyn Bradshaw, senior in biology, Travel Grant; Timothy Hepler, senior in kinesiology, Research Award and Travel Grant; and Vaithish Velazhahan, junior in biochemistry and microbiology, Research Award.

Johnathan Dallman, junior in chemistry, Silver Lake, Travel Grant; Alec Butenas, senior in kinesiology, Stilwell, Research Award; Nicholas Bouzianis, sophomore in nutritional sciences, Topeka, Research Award; and Trevor Elwell-Cuddy, senior in biology and chemistry, Research Award, and David Warnky, senior in kinesiology, Research Award, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Christine Vavra, junior in instrumental performance-flute, Gresham, Nebraska, Travel Grant.