Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity Events February to April

Thursday, February 9, 7pm MAHFH Homebuyer Readiness Workshop – Income Taxes Don’t be intimidated by annual income taxes, let Susan Spain of Varney & Associates help you take charge of the process! Free and open to the public. Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room on the 2nd floor. Light refreshments and limited childcare available. Link to Library Map: http://www.mhklibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Library-Map-2016forwebsite.pdf

Saturday, February 25, 2pm MAHFH Build #27 Groundbreaking (1026 Yuma) Join us as we celebrate the start of construction on Habitat’s first Manhattan house in almost a decade! Free and open to the Public. http://mahfh.org/

Wednesday, March 8, 7pm MAHFH Homebuyer Readiness Workshop – Financial Education Tax time always brings our focus around to our financial situation. Let Chelsy Parsons of The Trust Company share tips and strategies to help you master your budget thoughout the entire year. Free and open to the public. Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room on the 2nd floor. Light refreshments and limited childcare available. Link to Library Map: http://www.mhklibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Library-Map-2016forwebsite.pdf

Thursday, April 13, 7pm MAHFH Homebuyer Readiness Workshop – Spring Maintenance Spring is here again! As the weather warms, it is time to get out and protect your home with some annual chores that will keep your home in tip top shape. Presented by Dan Knight of Action Pact. Free and open to the public. Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room on the 2nd floor. Light refreshments and limited childcare available. Link to Library Map: http://www.mhklibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Library-Map-2016forwebsite.pdf

Saturday, April 22, 11am – 3pm. Explore with ReStore is an Earth Day – themed event with small activities and workshops for people of all ages! This FREE event is hosted at our ReStore on April 22 from 11am to 3pm. There will be crafts for young children and adults can take advantage of our workshops throughout the day. Stay with us all day, we will even provide a FREE Lunch! We hope to see you there! 2711 Amherst, Manhattan. Link to store location map http://bit.ly/2jr9mHF

Saturday, April 30, 1:30pm, Houston Street Ballroom Chocolate & Tea, MAHFH’s popular fundraising event is returning to the Houston Street Ballroom on April 30. Designed to raise funds to support the affiliate, it is a fun-for-all-ages afternoon that includes silent and live auctions, a chocolate fountain, coffee, tea, and goodies. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets go on sale March 1st at http://mahfh.org/