K-State’s 2017 Signing Class Includes 22 New Wildcats

Kansas State Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder announced Wednesday 22 student-athletes who plan on joining or have already joined the K-State football program as part of K-State’s 2017 Signing Class.

Additionally, Snyder announced that senior defensive end Davis Clark has been put on scholarship.

This year’s class includes 19 players from the high school ranks and three community-college players. Of the signing class, five – Mason Barta, Wyatt Hubert, Eli Huggins, Trace Kochevar and Da’Quan Patton – are currently enrolled at K-State and will participate in April’s spring practices, which culminate with the Purple/White Spring Game on April 22.

“We cannot accurately assess any class until the young men have been in the program for two or three years,” Snyder said. “For example, looking back two years ago to the 2015 class, I find that 18 of the 24 signees are presently in our two deep with two or more years of eligibility remaining, while many have played a vital role in this past season’s success.

“This year’s class appears to have met most of our needs, but not all. Therefore, the process to complete this year’s class is still a work in progress. Because we are such a young team collectively, we will graduate very few after the 2017 season, leaving us with as few as 14 available spots next year. That is a stark difference from our beginning in 1989 when we had only 47 on scholarship and could take all we could get.

“I have been impressed with the quality of character of each of these young men, as well as their collective commitment to become the best person, student and athlete possible.

“I am always so very appreciative of the high school and community-college coaches, administration and faculty throughout the state of Kansas and across the country for their assistance. I am most appreciative of the Kansas State faculty, administration, Dean of Students, Director of Finances and our athletic support staff, Athletics Director and President for their assistance in promoting our program and providing the great support services, education and caring relationships which exists within our University.”

K-State’s Class of 2017 includes 12 players on defense and 10 on offense. The class is comprised of four offensive linemen and defensive backs, three defensive ends and linebackers, two defensive tackles and tight ends, in addition to one fullback, a running back, a wide receiver and a quarterback.