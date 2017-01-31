Riley County Arrests January 31

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for fraud on January 30, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Officers listed Anna Rodriguez, 27, of Lake Orion, Michigan, and Cox Communications as vic tims when Anna reported that an unknown suspect opened a Cox account n her name. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on January 30, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM. Officers listed Saundra Reimer, 29, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect damaged her travel trailer that was in storage. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Mouhamadou Wilane, 40, of Riley, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 30, 2017 at approximately 7:20 PM. Wilane was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Wilane’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for kidnapping, electronic solicitation, sexual exploitation of a child, indecent liberties, and battery in Manhattan on Janaury 30, 2017 at approximately 9:50 PM. A 14 year old male reported to police that he had been touched inappropriately by a male known to him. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged and the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released.

