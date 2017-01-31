Kansas pilot program to improve rural food access

ST. JOHN, Kan. (AP) — The Sunflower Foundation has approved a statewide pilot program to help fund community-based strategies for addressing food access in rural Kansas.

The $120,000 pilot project called Project HERO — Healthy Eating: Rural Opportunities is planning to initially fund efforts in eight communities.

The 12-month pilot is allowing St. John to receive a $60,000 Sunflower grant to open a grocery store in the town of less than 1,300 people. Stafford County Economic Development Executive Director Carolyn Dunn says that after the town’s only grocery store closed almost one year ago, residents have had to drive 12 miles into Stafford to find the closest grocery.

GROW Hodgeman and the Harvey County Food and Farm Council are also receiving HERO grants.