Kan. lawmakers overwhelmed by calls after Trump’s orders

WASHINGTON – Kansas legislative offices in Washington and across the state are overwhelmed with the number of phone calls following President’s Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

Senator Pat Roberts thanked everyone who has called his office to express their opinions. “Our Washington and Kansas offices are experiencing an extremely high volume of calls, but the phones are open. I always appreciate hearing the thoughts and concerns of Kansans. If you are unable to get through, you can also reach me on social media or send an email.

Roberts said he agreed with the President. “We need a major overhaul of our immigration system and a better vetting process for those entering our nation. One attack on our shores like those in Paris and Brussels is one too many. We have also seen too many crimes committed by illegal immigrants that should never have been in our country in the first place. However, we need to strike a balance that protects the rights of Americans and those permitted to enter the country legally. The president needs to work with Congress to ensure every aspect of a major policy change such as this is taken into consideration.”

Kansas Junior Senator Jerry Moran said in media release keeping Americans safe should be our federal government’s top priority. “

Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end, and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country. While I support thorough vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”