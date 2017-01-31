Community Fair Returns to Manhattan Town Center

Local non-profit organizations will be on display this weekend at Manhattan Town Center to raise awareness of the services, programs, and products they offer.
Manhattan Town Center will host the 2017 Community Fair this Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizations representing healthcare, low income, families, education, military, children, and recreation will have booths located throughout the mall. The public is invited to come to the free mall event to learn about the services, outreach programs and volunteer opportunities provided by these great organizations.
“Our annual Community Fair continues to grow and provide a great venue for members of the community to learn about local organizations,” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We’re pleased to offer this event free of charge to our vendors, and we have many new organizations this year who’ve never exhibited at the event, so we’re excited to welcome them.”
Registration is currently closed for the Community Fair this Saturday, but interested organizations can email info@manhattantowncenter.com to inquire about next year’s event.
This year’s Community Fair vendor list includes: