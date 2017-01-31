Community Fair Returns to Manhattan Town Center

Local non-profit organizations will be on display this weekend at Manhattan Town Center to raise awareness of the services, programs, and products they offer.

Manhattan Town Center will host the 2017 Community Fair this Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizations representing healthcare, low income, families, education, military, children, and recreation will have booths located throughout th e mall. The public is invited to come to the free mall event to learn about the services, outreach programs and volunteer opportunities provided by these great organizations.

“Our annual Community Fair continues to grow and provide a great venue for members of the community to learn about local organizations,” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We’re pleased to offer this event free of charge to our vendors, and we have many new organizations this year who’ve never exhibited at the event, so we’re excited to welcome them.”

Registration is currently closed for the Community Fair this Saturday, but interested organizations can email info@manhattantowncenter.com to inquire about next year’s event.

This year’s Community Fair vendor list includes:

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters

Shepherd’s Crossing

Morning Star Inc

National Marrow Donor Program

Manhattan Adult Learning Center, USD 383

Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp

VFW Auxilliary

Pawnee Mental Health Services

Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 16

Friends of the Kaw

Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity

Manhattan Toastmasters

No Stone Unturned

City of Manhattan

Camp Tomah Shinga

Flint Hills Discovery Center

Sunflower CASA

Flint Hills Volunteer Center

Via Christi Hospital

Riley Co. Emergency Management

Manhattan Area Technical College

Girl Scouts of NE Kansas/NW Missouri

Manhattan Public Library

Manhattan SnB

North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging

Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan

Manhattan Housing Authority

Friends of Peace Memorial Auditorium

Flint Hills Human Rights Project

Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art

Walk MS

KSU School of Music, Theatre, and Dance

Harvesters

USO Fort Riley

American Association of University Women

Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center

Angels Care Home Health

Konza United Way

Riley Co. Genealogical Society

National Association of Active & Retired Federal Employees

Homestead Ministries

Little Apple Comic Expo

KSDS Assistance Dogs

Thrive! (formerly Circles Manhattan)

Sunset Zoo