Community Fair Returns to Manhattan Town Center

Local non-profit organizations will be on display this weekend at Manhattan Town Center to raise awareness of the services, programs, and products they offer.

Manhattan Town Center will host the 2017 Community Fair this Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizations representing healthcare, low income, families, education, military, children, and recreation will have booths located throughout thmanhattan town centere mall. The public is invited to come to the free mall event to learn about the services, outreach programs and volunteer opportunities provided by these great organizations.

“Our annual Community Fair continues to grow and provide a great venue for members of the community to learn about local organizations,” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We’re pleased to offer this event free of charge to our vendors, and we have many new organizations this year who’ve never exhibited at the event, so we’re excited to welcome them.”

Registration is currently closed for the Community Fair this Saturday, but interested organizations can email info@manhattantowncenter.com to inquire about next year’s event.

This year’s Community Fair vendor list includes:

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters
Shepherd’s Crossing
Morning Star Inc
National Marrow Donor Program
Manhattan Adult Learning Center, USD 383
Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp
VFW Auxilliary
Pawnee Mental Health Services
Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 16
Friends of the Kaw
Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity
Manhattan Toastmasters
No Stone Unturned
City of Manhattan
Camp Tomah Shinga
Flint Hills Discovery Center
Sunflower CASA
Flint Hills Volunteer Center
Via Christi Hospital
Riley Co. Emergency Management
Manhattan Area Technical College
Girl Scouts of NE Kansas/NW Missouri
Manhattan Public Library
Manhattan SnB
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan
Manhattan Housing Authority
Friends of Peace Memorial Auditorium
Flint Hills Human Rights Project
Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art
Walk MS
KSU School of Music, Theatre, and Dance
Harvesters
USO Fort Riley
American Association of University Women
Konza Prairie Community Health & Dental Center
Angels Care Home Health
Konza United Way
Riley Co. Genealogical Society
National Association of Active & Retired Federal Employees
Homestead Ministries
Little Apple Comic Expo
KSDS Assistance Dogs
Thrive! (formerly Circles Manhattan)
Sunset Zoo