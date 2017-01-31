Annual KRPA Conference and trade show begins today

Three regions of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA) will unite this week for meetings of this non-profit professional organization representing parks, recreati on, and leisure industry in Kansas.

The conference will include a tour of Manhattan parks as well as a tour of Fort Riley. The tour will include stops at the Warrior Zone, a 27,000 square foot recreation and gaming facility, and the Whitside Physical Fitness Center which opened in February of 2015. Additionally participants will receive a tour of the Fort Riley Training Support Center where they will have the opportunity to see and have a hands-on demonstration of the training devices used by the Big Red One Soldiers during their home station training exercises.