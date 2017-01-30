Textron Aviation invests $100,000 in College of Engineering at Kansas State University

Textron Aviation has pledged $100,000 to support the College of Engineering at Kansas State University.

With the philanthropic gift, the firm has bestowed its name upon the Textron Aviation Women in Engineering Conference Room, which will elevate engineering education initiatives that help broaden the field to all future innovators.

“Textron Aviation is committed to developing the next generation of STEM professionals,” said Michael Thacker, senior vice president of Engineering at Textron Aviation. “We are proud to partner with K-State in diversifying and strengthening the pipeline of engineering professionals.”

The Textron Aviation Women in Engineering Conference Room, part of the College of Engineering’s broader Academic Success Center in the Fiedler Learning Commons in Fiedler Hall, will accommodate meetings and work sessions for Women in Engineering and other student groups. The Women in Engineering program provides events and activities offering social engagement, professional development and academic support for female students in the college.

“We are fortunate to partner with leaders like Textron Aviation, which recognizes and supports the need to empower a broad array of innovators for our future,” said Darren Dawson, dean of the College of Engineering. “We are grateful for Textron Aviation’s commitment to engineering education at K-State, and we’re honored to have its name on one of the college’s most highly used spaces.”

To learn more about making a gift to the College of Engineering at Kansas State University, please contact the engineering development office at engineering@found.ksu.edu.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft. Textron Aviation’s versatile and comprehensive general aviation product portfolio includes: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high-performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft, and a complete global customer service organization.

Philanthropic contributions to Kansas State University are coordinated by the Kansas State University Foundation. The foundation was established in 1944 as the official fundraising arm of the university. It is a separate, independent entity chartered by the state of Kansas as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education corporation. The foundation is leading Innovation and Inspiration: The Campaign for Kansas State University to raise $1 billion for student success, faculty development, facility enhancement and programmatic success.