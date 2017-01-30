Riley County Arrests January 30

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Observation Point Dr. on January 27, 2017 at approximately 10:35 for a report of a deceased male. After investigation, officers identified Travis Patterson, 25, of Manhattan, as the deceased male. Investigators believe that Patterson died of a self-influcted gunshot wound. There was no danger to the public.

Michael Agnew, 36, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1100 block of Moro St. on January 27, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Agnew was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Agnew was denied bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Andrew Jones, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of Leavenworth St. on January 27, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Jones was arrested on 2 Riley County Dis trict Court warrants. One warrant included charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia, while the other warrant was for failure to appear. Jones’ total bond was set at $8,300.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report. Jones was also arrested for failyre to provide DNA sample. Jones’ bond was set at $1,000.00, bringing his total bond to $9,300.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. on January 27, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. Popeyes was listed as a victim when a suspect took approximatey $19,000.00 from the business over the course of several weeks.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, theft, and apossession of marijuana in the 3100 block of Wilson Dr. on January 27, 2017. Officers listed Scott Garner, 50, of Manhattan, and Linda Garner, 53, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that a male known to them took $40.00, was in possession of marijuana, then pointed a gun at them when confronted about it.

Officers filed a report for a vehicle theft in the 500 block of Bertrand St. on January 28, 2017 at approximately 12:35 PM. Officers listed Mary Knapp, 61, of Manhattan, as the victim when a 3rd party reported that her 1999 Ford passenger car, which she had loaned to a friend, had been stolen. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,625.00.

Devin Field, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 600 block of N. 12th St. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 12:45 AM. Field was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrat for failure to appear. Field’s bond was set at $20,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Keith Smith, 19, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested at Richards Dr. and Fort Riley Blvd. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 1:18 AM. Smith was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Smith’s total bond was set at $7,000.00. Smith was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 3:15 AM. Officers listed Grant Rogers, 22, of Manhattan when an unknown suspect or suspects damaged the front windshield and and the passenger side mirror. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1900 block of Hunting Ave. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM. Officers listed Nathan King, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim, when he reported that a male known to him battered him.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Ave. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Officers listed Demarcus Richards, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his apartment while he was sleeping and took his television, Xbox One, and peripherals. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $460.00. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Devon Davis, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Limey Pl. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 12:15 PM. Davis was arrested for making false information. Davis was given no bond. Devon was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 12:25 PM. Officers listed Joseph Henkins, 67, of Wamego, Kansas, when an unknown suspect damaged a camper belonging to Henkins. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. on January 29, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Officers liseted Ellen Koppitz Glymour, 48, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took her purse and used her credit cards to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,5780.00. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northeast part of Manhattan on January 29, 2017. A 26 year old female reported that a 30 year old male known to her raped her on November 9, 2016. Due to the nature of the crimes and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided.

Justin Hunt, 26, of Colonial Height, Virginia, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 29, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Hunt was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hunt was denied bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for rape, aggravated sexual assault, and breach of privacy on January 29, 2017 at approximately 1:35 PM. A 19 year old female victim reported that a male known to her committed the listed offenses in the early morning hours of January 29, 2017. Nieko Giesbrecht, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 29, 2017 at approximately 7:05 PM. Giesbrecht was arrested for rape, aggravated sexual battery, and breach of privacy. Giesbrecht’s bond was set at $250,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report. Due to the nature of the crimes, no additional information will be released.

Jason Bishop, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of N. 3rd St. on January 30, 2017 at approximately 4:15 AM. Bishop was arrested for criminal deprivation of property, possession of marijauna, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bishop was also arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to stop at an accident and driving while suspended. Bishop’s total bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.