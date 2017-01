Are you struggling with symptoms of depression? Joyce Baptist, associate professor of marriage and family therapy, and her team of researchers are recruiting par ticipants for their study examining the effectiveness of psychotherapy to treat depression.

Participants will receive psychotherapy for five weeks with a one-month follow-up.

Contact jbaptist@k-state.edu for more information.

This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 7182.