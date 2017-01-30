Early signs of the flu in Manhattan

Reports this week could be a sign that the flu is making its way around Manhattan. Several child care centers have reported cases, including two confirmed cases from St. Luke’s Early Learning Center last week – with more children out sick today.

However, officials with USD 383 say that reports from school nurses have been typical for this time of year – strep throat, fever, vomiting – and the number of students ill is also typical.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

The first and most important step in preventing flu is to get a flu vaccination each year. Everyday preventive actions (like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and frequent handwashing) can help slow the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses, like flu.