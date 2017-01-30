‘Dagger’ brigade to conduct live-fire exercise as part of Operation Danger Focus II

“Big Red One” Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will conduct a combined-arms live fire exercise Feb. 3 on Fort Riley.

The CALFEX, conducted by Company B, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd ABCT, will employ about 18 M1 Abrams battle tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles supported by AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and a company-level mortar team. A squad of combat engineers will support a breach of an enemy obstacle using live Bangalore torpedoes to allow the company to maneuver to its final objective.

Operation Danger Focus II is a month-long exercise designed to build leaders prepared for combat operations within a fully enabled live, constructive and virtual environment. The exercise will better prepare “Dagger” brigade Soldiers for an upcoming rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Similar to last year’s Warfighter Exercise conducted by the 1st Infantry Division headquarters, Danger Focus II pits the 2nd ABCT against a virtual enemy.

Fort Riley is the only Forces Command installation in the Midwest with modern, state-of-the-art, full-spectrum training capability to help train joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational partners.