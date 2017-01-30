Chick-fil-A Returning to Union

Chick-fil-A will return to the Kansas State StudentUnion on Wednesday, Feb. 1. In addition to old favorites like Chick-fil-A Nuggets and Waffle Potato Fries, the ex panded menu includes breakfast items, which are a new offering for the Union.

For opening day, hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Thursday, the restaurant will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, giving students and staff ample opportunity to stop by before class or work.

Hours and additional information can be found here.