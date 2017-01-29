K-State Responds to President’s Travel Ban

President Trump has issued an executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States for 90 days by citizens of seven countries. It would ban people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

An initial count indicates Kansas State University has 63 students and three scholars from those countries. There are likely additional students, faculty and staff who hold green cards and might also be affected.

The university reported receiving multiple inquiries concerning the consequences of the President’s executive order. KSU sent a message to all international students and scholars to make them aware of the executive order and advising them on international travels. University officials are currently reaching out to all students, faculty and staff who may be affected.

“K-State deeply values the contributions of our international family members and regrets the disruption this situation is causing in their lives,” said Richard Myers, KSU President. “As a public research university with global connections, we are concerned about the detrimental effects of this policy on those pursuing academic studies and research. Our immediate task is to explore ways to be supportive of the students and families impacted.”