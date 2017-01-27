Riley County Arrests January 27

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jason Leonard, 41, or Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 26, 2017 at approximately 7:40 PM. Leonard was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Leonard’s bond was set at $20,000.00. Leonard was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of N. 9th St. on January 26, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM. Officers listed Christopher Barnhart, Jr., 24, of Enterprise, Kansas as a victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle sometime between January 25, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM and January 26, 2017 at approximately 9:05 AM and removed a Berreta shotgun, Vortex binoculars, and other assorted items . The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,910.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.