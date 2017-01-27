Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Kan. triple homicide

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty against one of two people accused of killing three people before fleeing to Mexico.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder announced the plans to seek the death penalty against 35-year-old Jereme Nelson in a news release Friday. Yoder didn’t say whether he would seek the death penalty against 31-year-old Myrta Rangel.

Nelson and Rangel are charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graves and 52-year-old Richard Prouty. The victims’ bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An

18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Nelson and Rangel were extradited Thursday to Kansas, and the prosecutor’s office declined to say whether they have attorneys.