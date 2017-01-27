Payless lays off employees in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Payless ShoeSource announces plans to lay off 165 people, 110 of whom work at locations in Topeka.

Spokeswoman Meghan Spreer tells The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2k09vyP ) that the positions are in corporate, distribution center and field leadership roles. She says the layoffs make up about 2 percent of the company’s total associate base.

Payless’ headquarters are located in Topeka. GO Topeka and Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce leader Matt Pivarnik says that the community feels “the pain of these cutbacks,” but GO Topeka is ready to assist laid off workers in several ways.

Pivarnik says the competition from the industry can “lead to tough decisions.” Spreer says these types of decisions are necessary for Payless to keep up in an evolving retail environment.