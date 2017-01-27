Kansas Farm Bureau Leaders Conference this weekendkfp1m9ap

Explore agriculture as a lifestyle, not just a career at the 2017 Kansas YF&R Leaders Conference in Manhattan on January 27-29. Join more than 500 young men and women from across the state to connect with industry resources, network with peers and be inspired by speakers. The weekend will focus on giving you the business and financial tools necessary to build a solid foundation for your operation, family and legacy and additional content options will cover commodity-specific, regulatory, policy, leadership and current agricultural trend issues.