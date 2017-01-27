APDesign dean receives select honor for his advocacy of architecture

The dean of Kansas State University’s College of Architecture, Planning & Design, or APDesign, has been recognized regionally for his contributions to promoting the profession of architecture.

The board of directors of the American Institute of Architects Kansas City recently named Tim de Noble its 2016 Architecture Advocate of the Year.

In recognizing de Noble, the board cited his efforts to elevate APDesign and the architecture profession at the university and state levels since becoming dean in 2009. The board also recognized de Noble’s role in assisting the university with its new campus master plan and with the many building projects on campus in the last few years.

“Tim has emphasized the importance of the built environment to the continued success and advancement of the K-State community, advocating for innovation, sustainability and design excellence in all campus development projects,” said Marsha Hoffman, president of the AIA Kansas City board, in presenting the award to de Noble.

“Tim is also an ardent champion of the architecture profession, promoting the importance of architects, the work they do and the impact they have to the state and community leaders throughout Kansas,” Hoffman said.

The board also lauded de Noble’s efforts in securing funding from the state and private sources for the $75 million renovation and expansion of the college’s home, Seaton Hall, which is underway. The improvements and new construction will provide 194,000 square feet of space with interdisciplinary design labs, an outdoor teaching amphitheater, a 300-seat auditorium, consolidated fabrication and product design labs, an atrium commons and collaborative spaces. It is expected to be complete in July.

“I am very proud to be recognized for merely doing what I believe in and am passionate about,” de Noble said. “Design matters is my message and I try not to miss an opportunity to deliver it.”

A licensed architect with international experience, de Noble is member of the American Institute of Architects and the International Interior Design Association, as well as an affiliate member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Before joining Kansas State University, de Noble was on the faculty at the University of Arkansas, serving as head of the architecture department from 2005-2009. He taught at Syracuse University from 1992-1997 and has designed projects in Ecuador, upstate New York and Arkansas. He also taught for three years in Florence and Rome, Italy, and five summers in Mexico City.

De Noble is active in the profession and in the community. He was appointed by the Kansas governor to the State Building Advisory Commission. He is university liaison to the Kansas chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ board of directors. He previously served on the board of directors of the Arkansas chapter of the American Institute of Architects and as chair of the northwest Arkansas section of the American Institute of Architects in 2004. He has served as a consultant for the review of architecture programs at numerous universities, a panelist on Library Journals’ Landmark Libraries’ Competition, and has served on accreditation teams for both the National Architectural Accrediting Board and the Landscape Architectural Accreditation Board.