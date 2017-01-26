Riley County Arrests January 26

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Calvin Conway Sr. was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 25, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Conway Sr. was arrested on a Riley C ounty District Court warrant for failure to appear. Conway Sr.’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Brian Hoeh was arrested in the 1200 block of Vattier St. on January 25, 2017 at approximately 8:35 PM. Hoeh was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hoeh’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing hiim to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and theft in the 1100 block of Bertrand St. on January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:55 PM. Officers listed Janet Motos, 19, of Manhattan, Carlos Diaz-Perez, 21, of Manhattan, and Arsenio Matos, 71, of Overland Park, Kansas, as victims when Janet reported that an unknown suspect entered her apartment while she was sleeping and took the keys to her Toyota passenger car before taking the vehicle and driving away. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,010.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

