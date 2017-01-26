Q-mmunity Generosity featured winner: Birthday in a Box MHK

Back in 2015 Q Country 103.5 and the Little Apple Post began looking for ways to give back to local community service projects and non-profit organizations by lending a helping hand of our own.

From this came Q-mmunity Generosity, a program designed to give out a $250 donation and start-up kit each month to one lucky winner.

In October of 2015 the sixth Q-mmunity Generosity winner was selected when Lindsay Siebert informed us of her non-profit organization, Birthday in a Box MHK, which strives to help less fortunate children in the local community celebrate their birthdays.

“It definitely helped me starting out with just purchasing party supplies for the kids and $15 gift cards,” said Siebert. “We serve over 200 kids in the USD 383 district and every little bit helps.”

Through this service parents or guardians can sign up to have a birthday box delivered to them a few weeks before their birthday so that they can give their child a birthday party.

“I got the idea after a friend of mine shared her blog post on Facebook about a time her class was having their weekly homework huddle with some new kids,” Siebert said. “It was a little boy’s birthday and she asked him at the end of class if he was going to go home to have cake. He told her his mom always said she would get him a cake, but was never able to because she couldn’t afford one. After that she started logging names, addresses and birth dates at homework huddle and would create birthday kits so that she could help out moms before their child’s birthday.”

Over the years, Birthday in a Box MHK has been able to partner with other Q-mmunity Generosity winners to branch out and and help one another in as many ways as possible.

“It’s a great program,” said Siebert. “And it’s more than just the 250 feed money to start. We also meet every six months and network with other people and are able to come up with more ideas as a group.”

There are many ways you can help Birthday in a Box MHK. Popular donations include: $15 gift card to Target or Walmart, birthday candles, party plates, party napkins, party cups, forks, steamers, balloons, or other party supplies.

Birthday in a Box MHK will also accept donations of Little Debbie, Hostess, or generic brand brownies, cupcakes, cookies, and rice krisipie treats for our Birthday Snack Shops at each school. **Please no peanut items**

To learn more about Birthday in a Box MHK visit birthdayinaboxmhk.com. If you would like to make a donation, drop off locations can be found at: Copy Kats on Westport Drive, Bellus Academy in Westloop, and Paw Paparazzi behind Bob’s Diner on 4th Street.